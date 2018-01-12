Wennberg failed to register a shot through 18:12 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

After a breakout, 59-point season last year, Wennberg has been a huge fantasy disappointment in 2017-18. He's collected just four goals and 12 assists through 31 games. There's likely positive regression ahead of his two power-play points, and as long as Wennberg remains in a top-six role at even strength, he's at least positioned to begin chipping in more consistent offense in the second half.

