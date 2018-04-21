Wennberg (upper body) will play in Game 5 against the Capitals on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This is huge for the Blue Jackets, as Wennberg is a skilled offensive contributor who gets rolled out on the man advantage. The 23-year-old from Sweden potted his first-ever playoff goal in Game 1 of this series, and he'll be a no-brainer activation in fantasy playoff pools.