Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Remains out with upper-body injury
Wennberg (upper body) will not play Game 4 against the Capitals on Thursday, as Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports there will be no lineup changes for the Blue Jackets following Tuesday's loss.
Wennberg's only played in Game 1 when he sustained his upper-body injury and left after 10:51 of ice time. Artemi Panarin -- who won the 2016 Calder Trophy as a member of the Blackhawks -- currently leads Columbus with seven points in the conference quarterfinals, and his lofty rate of production has softened the blow of the team losing Wennberg, who's proven to be a quality playmaker in his own right based on an average of 0.43 assists per game through 283 regular-season contests.
