Wennberg will sit out Saturday night against host Nashville for rest purposes, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.

The Blue Jackets will sit out a number of regulars in advance of the postseason. Wennberg missed time with back and upper-body injuries this season, so naturally, his point total shrunk from 59 to 35 compared to the 2016-17 campaign, but the Swede was awesome defensively as evidenced by his plus-22 rating.