Wennberg (back) took part in individual drills during practice on Saturday, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.

Wennberg has missed the last six games since being placed on IR. The 23-year-old forward wasn't in full gear, as he's still expected to be out another two-to-four weeks recovering his back injury.

