Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Returns to practice
Wennberg (back) took part in individual drills during practice on Saturday, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.
Wennberg has missed the last six games since being placed on IR. The 23-year-old forward wasn't in full gear, as he's still expected to be out another two-to-four weeks recovering his back injury.
