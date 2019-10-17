Wennberg scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

It was a strong individual effort from the 25-year-old -- after David Savard's point shot was blocked, Wennberg collected the loose puck near the blue line, weaved his way through seemingly the entire Dallas team and fired it past Ben Bishop. It was Wennberg's only shot of the game, and he has yet to put more than two shots on net in a game this year, but he does have four points and a plus-4 rating in his last four games.