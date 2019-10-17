Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Scores first goal
Wennberg scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
It was a strong individual effort from the 25-year-old -- after David Savard's point shot was blocked, Wennberg collected the loose puck near the blue line, weaved his way through seemingly the entire Dallas team and fired it past Ben Bishop. It was Wennberg's only shot of the game, and he has yet to put more than two shots on net in a game this year, but he does have four points and a plus-4 rating in his last four games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Notches PP helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Could be ready for bigger role•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Provides helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Stuck in press box•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Held out again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.