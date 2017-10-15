Wennberg scored in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

He effectively bunted in the winner on a rebound that caromed up into his stomach, accounting for his only shot on goal in the game, and also racked up a plus-3 rating. Wennberg is showing plenty of early chemistry with Artemi Panarin on the Blue Jackets' top line, and the center now has five points (one goal and four assists) through five games.