Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Scores overtime winner Saturday
Wennberg scored in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
He effectively bunted in the winner on a rebound that caromed up into his stomach, accounting for his only shot on goal in the game, and also racked up a plus-3 rating. Wennberg is showing plenty of early chemistry with Artemi Panarin on the Blue Jackets' top line, and the center now has five points (one goal and four assists) through five games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Collects two assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Expected in town Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: May miss start of camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Inks six-year deal with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Lands on Jackets' protected list•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Won't play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...