Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Sets franchise plus-minus record Tuesday
Wennberg picked up two assists and was a plus-6 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
That's a single-game record for any Blue Jackets player, pushing his rating on the season to a career-best plus-25. Along with the rest of the team, Wennberg's been hot down the stretch, scoring two goals and 11 points in the last 11 games, and with Nick Foligno (lower body) out for the rest of the regular season, Wennberg should remain in a top-six role and get plenty more scoring opportunities to close out the campaign.
