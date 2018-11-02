Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Sets up one of four goals
Wennberg had an assist while taking one shot on goal during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Wennberg notched a point in the win by setting up one of Columbus' four goals in the game. Wennberg hasn't been great through 12 games this year, averaging half a point-per-game while scoring no goals.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two primary helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Tallies pair of points versus Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Back on scoresheet in return from injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Ready to rock in Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Remains out with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Status quo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.