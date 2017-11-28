Wennberg (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Wennberg has missed the Blue Jackets' last six games due to an upper-body injury, but if he's given the green light as expected, he'll return to a top-six role for Tuesday evening's matchup with Carolina. The 23-year-old forward has notched one goal and nine points in 18 games this campaign.