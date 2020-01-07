Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Slings helper
Wennberg posted an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The Swede has five assists in his last seven games. Wennberg is up to 15 points and 55 shots on goal through 42 games this season. Monday was the 25-year-old's 400th career game, and he's compiled 194 points (37 goals, 157 helpers) so far, or roughly 40 points every 82 outings.
