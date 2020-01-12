Wennberg scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Wennberg went 35 games without a goal, his last tally coming in a win over the Maple Leafs on Oct. 21. He had 10 assists in that span. Wennberg has always been more of a set-up guy -- he's never scored more than 13 goals or produced fewer than 16 helpers in a single season. For 2019-20, the Swede now has 16 points, 56 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating.