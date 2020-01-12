Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Snaps lengthy goal drought
Wennberg scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Wennberg went 35 games without a goal, his last tally coming in a win over the Maple Leafs on Oct. 21. He had 10 assists in that span. Wennberg has always been more of a set-up guy -- he's never scored more than 13 goals or produced fewer than 16 helpers in a single season. For 2019-20, the Swede now has 16 points, 56 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Slings helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Five shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Scores first goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.