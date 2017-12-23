Wennberg exited Thursday's game against the Penguins late due to an undisclosed injury and his status for Saturday's contest against the Flyers is unclear, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Wennberg's absence would leave a big void for the Blue Jackets up front Saturday, but it appears that decision won't come until closer to the contest. With Tyler Motte and Jordan Schroeder's addition to the roster on an emergency basis Friday, one or both of them could draw into the lineup if he's unable to go.