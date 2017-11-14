Wennberg (upper body) did not travel to Montreal ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is going to have get creative with his forward arsenal, as the team will be without Wennberg, Matt Calvert and Zac Dalpe due to their respective upper-body ailments, in addition to Lukas Sedlak, who's hampered by an ankle malady. Among those players, Wennberg's absence has left the biggest void in the fantasy realm. He's added a goal and nine helpers through 18 games and is deployed on both the power and penalty kill.