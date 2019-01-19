Wennberg failed to record a point for the sixth straight game in Friday's loss to the Canadiens.

The 24-year-old center just can't get anything going this season. Wennberg has only five points -- all helpers -- in 22 games since the beginning of December despite averaging 2:04 with the man advantage during that stretch. Even that source of potential offense has started to dry up, as he's seen more than two minutes of power-play time only once in his last 11 contests. The promise he showed in 2016-17, when he scored a career-high 13 goals and 59 points, seems to be slipping away, but the club won't give up too quickly on the 2013 first-round pick.