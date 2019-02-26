Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Stuck in press box
Wennberg wasn't traded by Monday's deadline, but he'll be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's clash with the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Wennberg will be a spectator for a third straight game, and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella sounds rather non-committal about how Wennberg -- who makes $4.9 million annually and is signed through 2022-23 -- fits into the plans following the team's trade acquisitions of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. "I'm not gonna say what happens to Wenny," Tortorella said. "He could be a big part of this before it's all said and done. I'm not sure how it all works out." Wennberg's confidence appears to be squashed this season; he only has two goals and 23 points through 59 games, while posting fewer shots (55) than games played (59).
