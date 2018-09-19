Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Tallies pair of points versus Blackhawks
Wennberg scored a goal and an assist in a 4-1 preseason victory against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Cam Atkinson helped set up the Wennberg goal, and then Wennberg returned the favor, picking up an assist on an Atkinson marker in the third period. With both players looking to stay healthy and bounce back in 2018-19, it was great to see chemistry between the two this early. Wennberg scored eight goals and 35 points in 66 games last season. He had 13 goals and 59 points in 80 during the 2016-17 season.
