Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Three points in last two games
Wennberg has three points in his last two games, which are his first points since returning from a eight-game injury absence.
It's been a rough year for Wennberg after he broke out with 59 points last season. Injuries have limited the Swede to only five goals and 14 points in 35 games. More notably, after having 23 power-play points last season, the 23-year-old only has three this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Resumes on-ice activity•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will miss four-to-six weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...