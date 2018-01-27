Wennberg has three points in his last two games, which are his first points since returning from a eight-game injury absence.

It's been a rough year for Wennberg after he broke out with 59 points last season. Injuries have limited the Swede to only five goals and 14 points in 35 games. More notably, after having 23 power-play points last season, the 23-year-old only has three this year.