Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two assists in Wednesday's loss
Wennberg collected two assists while adding one shot, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The center had managed only one goal and four points in 12 games since returning from a back injury in January, and it's fair to wonder whether he rejoined the lineup a bit too soon. Wennberg looked 100 percent Wednesday, however, and the Jackets will need him to pick up his scoring pace if the team is going to get back in the playoff picture.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Three points in last two games•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Resumes on-ice activity•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...