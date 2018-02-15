Wennberg collected two assists while adding one shot, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The center had managed only one goal and four points in 12 games since returning from a back injury in January, and it's fair to wonder whether he rejoined the lineup a bit too soon. Wennberg looked 100 percent Wednesday, however, and the Jackets will need him to pick up his scoring pace if the team is going to get back in the playoff picture.