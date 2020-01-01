Wennberg registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida.

Wennberg set up Zach Werenski's goal that opened the scoring early in the first period and drew the secondary helper on Boone Jenner's power-play tally in the second. It was Wennberg's first multi-point game since mid-October. Still, he failed to generate a shot on goal Tuesday and has just two goals and 13 points in 39 games this season.