Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two helpers in win
Wennberg notched two assists while adding two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old center continues to see big minutes for the Jackets, and coach John Tortorella's faith in Wennberg was rewarded in this one. He now has three points, all helpers, through five games to begin the season.
