Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two primary helpers in win
Wennberg notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.
Wennberg is quite adept at piling up assists, having tallied 154 helpers in 285 career games. Comparatively, he's only scored 33 goals over the same time period. One thing to keep an eye on moving forward is ice-time, with Wennberg averaging nearly four fewer minutes of action per game this season compared to last year.
