Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Unlikely to play Monday
Wennberg (upper body) is not expected to play Monday against the Canadiens.
Wennberg skated Monday morning, but doesn't seem quite ready to return yet. However, the Blue Jackets are back in action Tuesday, and he has not been ruled out to make his return against the Hurricanes that night.
