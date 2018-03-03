Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will be scratched Friday
Wennberg will miss Friday night's road game against the Ducks as the result of an upper-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Swede reportedly is still feeling the effects of a hit that he took near the end of Thursday's contest against the Kings. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday's clash against San Jose in the Shark Tank.
