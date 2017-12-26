Wennberg will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a back injury, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.

It was already known that Wennberg would be facing a prolonged absence, but the Blue Jackets were apparently able to zone in on a specific timetable for his return. Tyler Motte and Jordan Schroeder are candidates to join the playing rotation more readily with Wennberg off the ice.