Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will miss four-to-six weeks
Wennberg will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a back injury, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.
It was already known that Wennberg would be facing a prolonged absence, but the Blue Jackets were apparently able to zone in on a specific timetable for his return. Tyler Motte and Jordan Schroeder are candidates to join the playing rotation more readily with Wennberg off the ice.
