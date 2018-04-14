Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will not play Sunday
Wennberg (upper body) will not play in Game 2 on Sunday versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The absence of Wennberg is not insignificant, as he's a tremendous passer with a power-play role locked in whenever healthy. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is calling him day-to-day ahead of Game 4 of this first-round series scheduled for Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Doubtful against Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Injured in Game 1•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Resting up Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Sets franchise plus-minus record Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Huge performance in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Draws in lineup against San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...