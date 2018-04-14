Wennberg (upper body) will not play in Game 2 on Sunday versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The absence of Wennberg is not insignificant, as he's a tremendous passer with a power-play role locked in whenever healthy. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella is calling him day-to-day ahead of Game 4 of this first-round series scheduled for Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories