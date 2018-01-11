Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will play Thursday
As expected, Wennberg will be in the lineup Thursday evening against the Sabres, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Look for Wennberg to reprise his role in the top six, but there may not be room for him on the power play immediately upon his return. Instead, it looks like Blue Jackets John Tortorella will ease the Swede back into the fold. If there's a time to do such a thing, it would be in this match opposing the Eastern Conference's basement dweller.
