Wennberg (upper body) will travel to Montreal and be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Wennberg has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury and hasn't scored a point in the month of November. After a 59-point breakout campaign last year, the 23-year-old winger has just nine points in 18 games this season. If he doesn't suit up Monday, his next chance will be a home matchup against Carolina on Tuesday.