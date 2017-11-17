Wennberg (upper body) is slated to miss his second consecutive game Friday against the Rangers, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Wennberg was stuck in a rut with a six-game pointless streak on top of a 13-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 14. Despite his lack of production, the center continues to get opportunities on the power play where he is averaging 2:38 of ice time. Jordan Schroeder will likely continue to deputize for Wennberg until he is given the green light.