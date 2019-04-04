Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Ascends to top level
Texier was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Born in France, Texier has produced five goals and two assists through to complement a plus-6 rating through seven games for the AHL's Monsters. The Blue Jackets still have favorable odds of clinching a playoff spot, and the addition of Texier could give them a boost in that area with two games to go.
