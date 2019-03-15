The Blue Jackets assigned Texier to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Texier had been playing overseas prior to Friday's assignment, racking up 14 goals and 41 points in 55 games with KalPa Kuopia of the SM-liiga. The 2017 second-round pick will almost certainly spend the rest of the campaign with Cleveland, but he'll get a chance to compete for an Opening Night roster spot with the Blue Jackets during next season's training camp.