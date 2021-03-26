Texier was promoted to Columbus' active roster Friday.
Texier has picked up four goals and nine points through 30 games this campaign. He hasn't cracked the Blue Jackets' lineup since March 14 against Dallas, but he could return to action as soon as Saturday against Detroit.
