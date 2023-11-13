Texier notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Texier set up a Sean Kuraly goal in the second period. All four of Texier's points this season have come over the last four games. The 24-year-old forward has generally filled a middle-six role, though he led all Blue Jackets forward with 18:09 of ice time Sunday. He's added 23 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances -- without more sustained offense, he's not a particularly intriguing option for fantasy managers.