Texier won't return to Tuesday's game against the Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury.

The injuries continue to stack up in the Blue Jackets' forward corps, as Texier -- a highly-touted rookie -- is one of seven forwards on the mend now. Texier has accrued 13 points through 356 games. The severity of Texier's injury isn't clear yet, but he'll need a quick recovery to get ready for Thursday's clash against the Bruins.