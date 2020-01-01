Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Departs with injury
Texier won't return to Tuesday's game against the Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury.
The injuries continue to stack up in the Blue Jackets' forward corps, as Texier -- a highly-touted rookie -- is one of seven forwards on the mend now. Texier has accrued 13 points through 356 games. The severity of Texier's injury isn't clear yet, but he'll need a quick recovery to get ready for Thursday's clash against the Bruins.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Scores goal against 'Yotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Shakes off injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Set to sit 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.