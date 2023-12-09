Texier scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Texier capped the scoring late in the third period, ending his seven-game point drought with seconds to spare. The 24-year-old has mainly filled a bottom-six role in his first NHL campaign since 2021-22. He's up to five goals, three assists, 38 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 27 appearances.