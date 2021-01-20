Texier notched a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The play required a review to rule out goaltender interference. Texier was credited with the goal by the end of the game, but there's a chance it could end up going to Liam Foudy instead. The 21-year-old Texier has already produced four points, nine shots on goal and four PIM through four contests. While he's centering the third line, Texier gets enough power-play time on the second unit to be considered an honorary top-six forward. His production so far certainly fits the bill.