Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Finishing up fantastic season
Texier scored twice to help lead AHL Cleveland to a 5-0 victory over Laval on Wednesday.
Texier has seen his stock skyrocket over the past few months on the heels of a season with KalPa of the Finnish league in which he posted 14 goals and 41 points in 55 games as a 19-year-old. He joined Cleveland after KalPa's campaign came to a close and has gotten off to a quick start (five goals, seven points in seven games) with the Monsters. Texier is an easy top-100 prospect as we look towards 2019-20.
