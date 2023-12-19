Texier -- who missed practice Monday with an undisclosed injury -- will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Buffalo, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Texier appeared to have rediscovered his offensive game of last with two goals on eight shots in his last four outings. If the 24-year-old winger is unable to suit up versus the Sabres, his spot in the lineup will likely go to the recently recalled Brendan Gaunce.