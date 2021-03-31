Texier provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Texier did some hard work to retrieve the puck and set up David Savard's tally in the final minute of the second period. The 21-year-old Texier has two assists in three games since he returned to the lineup. He's provided modest depth scoring in 2020-21 with 11 points, 45 shots, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating through 33 appearances.