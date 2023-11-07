Texier scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.

Those were Texier's first two points in 12 appearances this year. His marker midway through the third period gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 edge, but they failed to hold onto it. The 24-year-old showed promise last season with 11 goals and 20 points in 26 contests, and he went into Monday's game averaging a healthy 16:37 of ice time this campaign, so his lack of offense has been surprising. Perhaps his production will begin to pick up now that his season-opening drought is behind him.