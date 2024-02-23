Texier (undisclosed) will suit up Friday against Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Texier missed morning skate but won't be absent for any game action. The 24-year-old tallied two assists Wednesday against the Ducks, snapping a six-game drought without a point.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: May not play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Grabs two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Nets shortie in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Two helpers in Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Ready to rock•