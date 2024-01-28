Texier scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Texier has scored a shortie in each of the last two games after going 14 contests without a goal. The 24-year-old is earning more trust in a bottom-six role, but he's unlikely to be much of a factor on the power play any time soon. Texier is at 16 points, 61 shots on net, 20 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances this season.