General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Sunday that Texier is healthy and will head back to Columbus soon, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Texier was playing for Grenoble in France, but it appears his tenure overseas will come to an abrupt end. There was speculation that Texier suffered an injury after he left Thursday's game early. However, Kekalainen clarified that Texier is healthy, citing that the game was getting out of hand and increasingly physical, so the 21-year-old forward was held out as a precaution. With NHL training camp starting soon, Texier will set his sight on the 2020-21 season with the Blue Jackets.