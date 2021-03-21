Texier was activated from COVID-19 protocol and assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Texier missed the last two games while in the league's COVID-19 protocol. His move to the taxi squad could be for salary-cap purposes, as his next chance to play is Monday's game versus the Hurricanes. The 21-year-old has posted four goals and five assists through 30 games.
