Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Lights lamp twice in OT loss
Texier scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
It was the first multi-goal game of the 20-year-old Frenchman's NHL career in his 30th regular-season game. John Tortorella was scrambling to assemble lines after Sonny MIlano (upper body) and Josh Anderson (upper body) both exited the game in the first period, but the coach may have struck gold when he put Texier with Pierre-Duc Dubois and Eric Robinson -- the latter two got the helpers on both of Texier's third-period tallies that sent the game to OT. Whether Milano and Anderson's injuries prove to be serious or not, don't be surprised if the Dubois-Texier-Robinson unit stays together Monday against the Capitals.
