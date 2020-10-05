Texier's loan to KalPa (Finland) has been terminated after he left the club to deal with a family matter.
Shortly after arriving agreeing to start the year overseas with KalPa, Texier returned to his native France to attend to a family matter. The 21-year-old center figures to rejoin the Blue Jackets when NHL training camps kick-off ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
