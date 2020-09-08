The Blue Jackets have loaned Texier to HIFK Helsinki of Finland's Liiga.

Texier appeared in 36 regular-season games with Columbus in 2019-20, notching six goals and 13 points before adding four helpers in 10 postseason contests. He'll begin the 2020-21 campaign overseas, but he'll undoubtedly be recalled ahead of the Jackets' training camp for next season.