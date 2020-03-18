Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: May be able to return this season
Texier (back) remains without a clear timetable for his recovery, but with the NHL schedule on pause, his chance to return this season has improved, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 20-year-old suffered a stress fracture Dec. 31 and hasn't played since, missing the last 30 games. An optimistic diagnosis for the injury put Texier's potential return date in early April, but prior to the league shutting down, there'd been no indication he was doing anything more than rehab work. With more time to recover, Texier could be ready to return when the NHL resumes, but first he'll need to show clear signs of progress in his recovery.
