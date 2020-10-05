Texier will begin the season on loan with Frech League side Grenoble.

Texier was originally going to play in Finland to start the year but a family matter led him to return to his native France. Instead, the center will play with his hometown club for which he came up through the youth ranks. The last time Texier played for Grenoble was back in 2016-17 in which he recorded 10 goals and nine assists in 40 contests. Once the Jackets report to training camp, Texier will rejoin the club and should push for a top-six role this season.