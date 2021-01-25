Texier was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, per TSN.
Texier has featured prominently for the Blue Jackets with five points and nine shots through six games. This is likely a paper move after Columbus filed Jack Roslovic's new contract Sunday -- expect Texier to be back with the big club ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.
